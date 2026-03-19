Niall Horan Releases ‘Dinner Party’ Single Friday, Credits Girlfriend Amelia Woolley as Album Inspiration

Niall Horan drops his new single "Dinner Party" on Friday, March 20. The track leads his fourth studio album. The former One Direction member wrote the song about meeting his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, at a dinner party six years ago.

"This was the [song] that I was like, 'OK, this is where the album starts from here,'" said Horan to Capital Breakfast on Tuesday. "Because my relationship started on the night that this song is about."

The Irish singer discussed how that dinner transformed everything. "I realized that that dinner party became a bigger thing than just sitting around, getting drunk and having a bit of food," he said. "It's become the next six years of my life and hopefully the rest of it."

Horan crafted "Dinner Party" last summer while renting a house in Surrey, England. Producers and writers joined him during a week-long session that created the song. Woolley arrived as a late addition through a mutual friend, and the two started talking that night.

"This song is about a really happy and big moment in my life," wrote Horan in a social media post earlier this month. "An evening at a simple dinner party that changed the course of my life. After writing the song, the words 'dinner party' became the nucleus for the rest of the record."

Their connection shaped every decision afterward. Horan said the track opened doors to write songs about all the moments they shared together.

The 32-year-old teased album details with a video on Instagram on March 17. Fans spotted clues in the clip, including Scrabble tiles spelling "Prize," a cake with "Tastes So Good," and a watch set to 6:12. He captioned the post "TOMORROW."

Horan confirmed on Feb. 24 that the recording wrapped. Before announcing anything, fans reported that he bought drinks for people at a Brooklyn restaurant named Dinner Party and Met Him At a Bar in Los Angeles.