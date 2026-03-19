ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Niall Horan Releases ‘Dinner Party’ Single Friday, Credits Girlfriend Amelia Woolley as Album Inspiration

Niall Horan drops his new single “Dinner Party” on Friday, March 20. The track leads his fourth studio album. The former One Direction member wrote the song about meeting his…

Briana Kelley
Niall Horan performs at TRNSMT Festival 2023 at Glasgow Green on July 07, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images

Niall Horan drops his new single "Dinner Party" on Friday, March 20. The track leads his fourth studio album. The former One Direction member wrote the song about meeting his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, at a dinner party six years ago.

"This was the [song] that I was like, 'OK, this is where the album starts from here,'" said Horan to Capital Breakfast on Tuesday. "Because my relationship started on the night that this song is about."

The Irish singer discussed how that dinner transformed everything. "I realized that that dinner party became a bigger thing than just sitting around, getting drunk and having a bit of food," he said. "It's become the next six years of my life and hopefully the rest of it."

Horan crafted "Dinner Party" last summer while renting a house in Surrey, England. Producers and writers joined him during a week-long session that created the song. Woolley arrived as a late addition through a mutual friend, and the two started talking that night.

"This song is about a really happy and big moment in my life," wrote Horan in a social media post earlier this month. "An evening at a simple dinner party that changed the course of my life. After writing the song, the words 'dinner party' became the nucleus for the rest of the record."

Their connection shaped every decision afterward. Horan said the track opened doors to write songs about all the moments they shared together.

The 32-year-old teased album details with a video on Instagram on March 17. Fans spotted clues in the clip, including Scrabble tiles spelling "Prize," a cake with "Tastes So Good," and a watch set to 6:12. He captioned the post "TOMORROW."

Horan confirmed on Feb. 24 that the recording wrapped. Before announcing anything, fans reported that he bought drinks for people at a Brooklyn restaurant named Dinner Party and Met Him At a Bar in Los Angeles.

This album marks his first since 2023's The Show, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. His 2017 album Flicker reached No. 1, while 2020's Heartbreak Weather peaked at No. 4.

Niall HoranOne Direction
Briana KelleyWriter
Related Stories
Chappell Roan attends the premiere of Netflix's Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: March 20Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Kehlani, winner of the Best R&B Performance for “Folded” and winner of and the Best R&amp;B Song for "Folded" poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicSinger Kehlani Sets April 24 Release for Self-Titled Fifth AlbumBriana Kelley
Ed Sheeran performs live at the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: March 19Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect