Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Gage
Get To Know Gage: Gage is GORGEOUS! This jet black German Shepherd came to the Aiken County Animal Shelter as a stray, but he was in excellent shape! This guy…
Get To Know Gage:
Gage is GORGEOUS!
This jet black German Shepherd came to the Aiken County Animal Shelter as a stray, but he was in excellent shape! This guy knows commands, he has never had an accident, he walks perfectly on leash, and does well with dogs (he tends to be a bit alpha).
Gage is four years old, 65 lbs, and ready to be adopted!
Gage is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
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