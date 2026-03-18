Sabrina Carpenter Draws Mixed Reactions After Posting Messi Jersey Video During Latin American Festival Run

Sabrina Carpenter uploaded a 13-second TikTok clip. She wore Lionel Messi's No. 10 Argentina jersey and lip-synced to Bad Bunny's "Tití Me Preguntó." This happened during her Latin American festival stops. The clip has divided fans online as the pop star headlined Lollapalooza 2026 in Argentina, which ran from March 13 to 15.

The singer didn't reveal the back of the shirt. The No. 10 number belongs to Messi, who many consider among the greatest football players ever to play the game.

Fans on X posted contrasting responses. One user wrote that the performer knows "the Goat." Another said she "fully committed to the culture."

Critics emerged, too. One person claimed she was chasing a Latin American audience. Another user labeled the choice "performative."

This isn't Carpenter's first Messi reference while performing in Argentina. In November 2023, she opened for Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, where she changed her outro to include lyrics about the football star.

"When I'm in the bedroom, I feel sexy. He's having a ball, he call me Messi. Argentina, will you be my bestie?" she sang during the 2023 performance.

The TikTok post arrived after Carpenter and Bad Bunny interacted at the GRAMMYs earlier this year. The Puerto Rican artist won Album of the Year for "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS." A clip of Carpenter licking her lips during his speech went viral on social media.