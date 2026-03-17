Calvin Harris, The Cure and More Lead 2026 Festival Season Across North America and Europe

Big music festivals across North America and Europe have announced their 2026 lineups. The XX, Calvin Harris, and The Cure will perform at several events from March through August. Concert season starts later this month.

Ultra Music Festival will hit Miami March 27-29, where Major Lazer, Sebastian Ingrosso, and John Summit will take the stage.

Coachella brings Justin Bieber, Karol G, and Sabrina Carpenter as headliners over two weekends in Indio, California — April 10-12 and April 17-19. Luísa Sonza, Los Hermanos Flores, Los Retros, and RØZ will also perform. Then Stagecoach Country Music Festival arrives April 24-26 in Indio with Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone.

Primavera Sound Barcelona is scheduled to run June 3-7 and brings The Cure, Doja Cat, Gorillaz, The XX, and Bad Gyal. Porto, Portugal, will host the same festival June 11-14, featuring Gorillaz, The XX, Bad Gyal, and Rusowsky.

Isle of Wight Festival will happen June 18-21. Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris, The Cure, Teddy Swims, The Kooks, and Tom Grennan have all committed. Rock Werchter in Belgium will run July 1-5. The Cure, Gorillaz, Mumford & Sons, Twenty One Pilots, and The XX will perform. Mad Cool is the next festival on the calendar, set to play in Madrid, July 8-11 — Foo Fighters, Florence & The Machine, Lorde, Twenty One Pilots, and Kings of Leon headline.

Reading and Leeds Festivals have been announced for Aug. 27-30 with Charli XCX, Chase & Status, Dave, Florence and the Machine, Fontaines D.C., and Raye. This year, no guitar bands will headline. These twin events have shifted toward dance music.

Back in the states, Bottlerock in Napa Valley, California, will run May 22-24 with Lorde, Foo Fighters, and Backstreet Boys. Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee, will feature Skrillex, The Strokes, Teddy Swims, and Noah Kahan from June 11-14.

Lollapalooza in Chicago will run from July 30 to Aug. 2, and lineups will be announced soon. Musikfest will dominate Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, from July 30 to Aug. 9. John Mulvaney, Train, Weird Al Yankovic, Bailey Zimmerman, and Parker McCollum will appear. Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco is set for Aug. 7-9 with Charli XCX, The Strokes, and Rufus Du Sol.