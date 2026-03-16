This Day in Top 40 History: March 16

On March 16, 1991, Eddie Van Halen welcomed his only son, Wolfgang Van Halen, whom he shared with One Day at a Time star Valerie Bertinelli. Wolfgang followed in his father's footsteps and began pursuing music at an early age. At 16, he joined his father's band, Van Halen, as their bass player. Wolfgang would later garner more fans when “Distance,” his debut single and tribute to his father, hit No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Here are more attention-grabbing Top 40 history moments from March 16.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Various Top 40 artists have launched some of their best works on March 16. That list includes:

1964: The Beatles issued “Can't Buy Me Love” in the U.S. Penned by Paul McCartney, this song flew to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and sold at least two million copies in its opening week. Since the band recorded it at EMI's Pathe Marconi Studios in Paris, France, it became the first hit they made outside Britain. It's also worth mentioning that the chart-topper was paired with John Lennon's “You Can't Do That” during release.

The Beatles issued “Can't Buy Me Love” in the U.S. Penned by Paul McCartney, this song flew to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and sold at least two million copies in its opening week. Since the band recorded it at EMI's Pathe Marconi Studios in Paris, France, it became the first hit they made outside Britain. It's also worth mentioning that the chart-topper was paired with John Lennon's “You Can't Do That” during release. 1976: Marvin Gaye put out his 13th studio album, I Want You. It reached No. 4 and No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, respectively. The album spawned one Top 20 single, the title track, which stalled at No. 15 on the Hot 100 but peaked at No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 16 has witnessed some artists perform to unite fans and support their records.

2017: Ed Sheeran took the stage at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, kicking off his 255-show ÷ Tour, which supported his No. 1 album of the same title. During the show, he performed “Perfect,” “Castle on the Hill,” “Thinking Out Loud," “The A Team,” and other hits.

Ed Sheeran took the stage at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, kicking off his 255-show ÷ Tour, which supported his No. 1 album of the same title. During the show, he performed “Perfect,” “Castle on the Hill,” “Thinking Out Loud," “The A Team,” and other hits. 2020: Chris Martin impressed fans online with a 30-minute virtual concert on Instagram Live. He played Coldplay hits such as “Viva La Vida” and “A Sky Full of Stars.” Martin's performance was part of the Together, At Home initiative, a collaboration between the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen meant to promote unity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Moments that made the headlines on March 16 include the deaths of some artists and shocking revelations by others.

1995: Eazy-E, who's behind hits such as “Boyz-N-The Hood” and “Just Tah Let U Know,” announced that he had contracted AIDS. He attributed his condition to his promiscuous lifestyle, which had also seen him father seven kids with six different women. Unfortunately, he died due to the complications of the disease 10 days later, on March 26.

Eazy-E, who's behind hits such as “Boyz-N-The Hood” and “Just Tah Let U Know,” announced that he had contracted AIDS. He attributed his condition to his promiscuous lifestyle, which had also seen him father seven kids with six different women. Unfortunately, he died due to the complications of the disease 10 days later, on March 26. 2011: Megadeth's lead singer, Dave Mustaine, collapsed backstage during a show in St. Petersburg, Russia, because of severe pain caused by kidney stones. Despite his condition, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! artist played six songs before he was taken to the hospital for treatment.