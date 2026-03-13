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Machine Gun Kelly Releases New Video Featuring Lost Americana Tour Footage

Machine Gun Kelly released a music video for “godd**n” on March 11. The clip shows behind-the-scenes footage from his Lost Americana Tour. Director Sam Cahill compiled the video using a…

Briana Kelley
mgk performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman &amp; Monte Lipman on January 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly released a music video for "godd**n" on March 11. The clip shows behind-the-scenes footage from his Lost Americana Tour. Director Sam Cahill compiled the video using a documentary-style approach that captures the performer and his band preparing for shows across Europe.

The video shows Machine Gun Kelly walking through various spaces on tour. He heads backstage before performances. Shots of the 35-year-old rock star traversing rooftops get mixed with moments of him performing in abandoned natural settings, interspersed with glimpses of tour life.

"Wasted years, but kept my soul / I always knew my home was rock 'n' rollin' / Days are short, before I go / I want my casket laced with guns and roses," he sings on the track.

Written and produced with his longtime collaborators SlimXX, BazeXX, Nick Long, and No Love For The Middle Child, the song is the fourth track on the 2025 album Lost Americana.

Lost Americana reached the Billboard 200 Top 5. It marked his third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart. The album came out in August 2025.

MGK has put out several music videos from the album in recent months. He shared a clip for "starman" in February that also featured tour footage and was directed by Cahill. The video used the Statue of Liberty stage set from the tour. In January, he released "times of my life," a ballad from the Tickets To My Downfall sessions.

The performer made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week last week with his oldest daughter, Casie, at the Stella McCartney show. He also teamed up with Jonas Brothers in late November for a remix of his hit "cliche."

March 12 was his last scheduled European concert in Dublin, Ireland. The tour will head to Australia and New Zealand in April before wrapping up with North America dates this summer through July. Tickets for the Lost Americana Tour are available through Tickmaster.

Jonas BrothersMGK
Briana KelleyWriter
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