RAYE Reveals 17-Track Album With Al Green, Hans Zimmer, and Family Members

RAYE has announced the tracklist for her second album, This Music May Contain Hope. It will contain 17 tracks. Al Green, Hans Zimmer, and several relatives will appear on it. The album drops March 27.

The project is split into four seasons. Winter, spring, and summer each hold four tracks, while autumn packs five songs. The British singer posted the tracklist on Instagram and displayed some physical vinyl editions to fans.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Al Green shows up on "Goodbye Henry." He's a soul music icon. Oscar-winning film composer Hans Zimmer lends his talents to "Click Clack Symphony." Two sisters of the artist — Abby-Lynn Keen and Lauren Keen, who perform as Absolutely and Amma — contribute to "Joy."

Both grandparents appear on the album. Grandmother Agatha Dawson-Amoah, who speaks the words "Your husband is coming" in the hit "Where Is My Husband!," is part of the project. RAYE told People in November that her grandmother is "literally my best friend."

Her grandfather Michael, who was a songwriter too, is featured on "Fields." The British mainstay brought him onstage during 2024 when she won an award.

The lead single "Where is My Husband!" came out on Sept. 19, 2025. It became her second No. 1 single on the Official UK Singles Chart in January 2026 and climbed to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Nightingale Lane" is the second single. After a live debut with the London Symphony Orchestra at the 2026 BRIT Awards, it jumped into the UK Top 10.