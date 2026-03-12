Bruno Mars Returns to No. 1 on Hot 100 as ‘The Romantic’ Takes Top Billboard 200 Spot

Bruno Mars has snatched the crown on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts this week. His track "I Just Might" climbed back to No. 1 on the Hot 100 for its third week at the peak, while his new album, The Romantic, landed at No. 1 with 186,000 first-week units.

The single leaped from No. 5 to reclaim the summit on the chart dated March 14. "I Just Might" marks his 10th No. 1 hit. It was also his first No. 1 debut on the Hot 100 when it first topped the chart in January.

"Risk It All" came in at No. 4 as his 22nd top-10 hit.

The Romantic is his first solo work since 2016's "24k Magic" and his first LP of any kind since 2021's Anderson .Paak collaboration, An Evening With Silk Sonic. The album features nine tracks on streaming platforms.

The No. 1 debut marks the first time he has topped the Billboard 200 since 2012's Unorthodox Jukebox. The chart placement represents his first album to debut at the top spot, notching the longest gap for a living solo male artist since Paul McCartney reached the chart in 2018 after a 36-year gap.

The Romantic fell short of "24k Magic" by 45,000 units, which sold 231,000 copies in its first week. The latest project features Latin flavors sprinkled across the tracklist, with "Risk It All" incorporating bolero elements.

He posted the chart achievements in an Instagram slideshow on Monday. The final slide showed his head pasted on a muscular body, with the caption, "Slide For The Vibe!"

He has kept up his success through collaborations in recent years. "Die With a Smile" with Lady Gaga and "APT." with ROSÉ both became global hits in 2024-25.