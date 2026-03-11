Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Winnie
Get To Know Winnie:
This velvet-coated cutie is unbelievably sweet and gentle!
She never has an accident in her kennel and waits patiently to go for a walk. She is snuggly and friendly with people and dogs. Please come meet her! Winnie is 3 years old and 40 lbs.
Winnie is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
