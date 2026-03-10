This Day in Top 40 History: March 10

March 10 has been an eventful day in Top 40 history. On this day, Bad Bunny was born, Andy Gibb of the Bee Gees died, and Miley Cyrus released another successful album.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Major hits and milestones have been associated with March 10, including:

Singer Pink performed at MTV Icon: Janet Jackson, a television special that honored Janet Jackson in Los Angeles, California. 2017: Laura Marling dropped her sixth studio LP, Semper Femina. It featured nine tracks, including “Wild Fire,” “Soothing,” and “Nothing, Not Nearly.” While none of these cracked the Top 40 on major charts in the U.K. and the U.S., the album peaked at No. 5 in the former.

Post Malone performed at the Frank Erwin Center at the University of Texas at Austin for his Runaway Tour. 2023: Miley Cyrus released her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation. The album's lead single, "Flowers," later reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the longest-running single by a female solo artist in the U.K.

Cultural Milestones

Top 40 artists have influenced the music industry in many ways, including:

1977: Robin Thicke was born to Growing Pains star Alan Thicke and “Friends & Lovers” singer Gloria Loring. With his parents' support, Thicke started pursuing music at an early age. This helped him hone his singing skills and made way for the release of big hits such as “Blurred Lines,” which reached the summit of the Hot 100.

Singer Meghan Trainor released the music video for her song "Mother." For dramatic effect, she had reality superstar Kris Jenner appear in the video. 2024: Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Several celebrities, including Ice Spice and Brazilian singer Anitta, attended this stunning event.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 10 has witnessed some memorable recordings and performances, including:

1966: The Beach Boys began recording “God Only Knows” at Hollywood's Western Recorders. Upon release, the track peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. Despite receiving a ton of positive reviews in the U.S., it almost missed the Top 40 on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 39.

Lady Gaga sang "Just Dance" on the TV show The View. 2011: As part of her Monster Ball Tour, Lady Gaga performed at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry has also seen changes and challenges on March 10, such as:

1988: Andy Gibb of the Bee Gees died from heart muscle inflammation. Gibb had a previous addiction to cocaine, which weakened his heart.

Sabrina Carpenter made her Broadway debut in the musical Mean Girls. She only got to perform for two nights before the doors of Broadway closed due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. 2021: Mariah Carey filed a petition through her company, Lotion, LLC, to trademark the phrase “Queen of Christmas.” The “All I Want For Christmas” hitmaker wanted to use the title for her offerings, including music, fragrances, and cosmetics. A number of singers, including Elizabeth Chan, opposed the filing, leading to its denial.