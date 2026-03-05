Taylor Swift Releases 7-Inch Vinyl Single for Record Store Day 2026

Taylor Swift will drop a 7-inch vinyl single of "Elizabeth Taylor" when Record Store Day arrives on April 18. She made the announcement March 2. This marks another year the pop star backs the annual event celebrating independent record shops.

The disc includes two versions: the original song and the "So Glamorous Cabaret Version." It's pressed on what organizers describe as Cry My Eyes Violet Glitter vinyl. Black-and-white imagery adorns the collectible cover. Record Store Day shared news of the announcement through Instagram, posting "Record Store Day just got… So Glamorous."

"Elizabeth Taylor" is the third track from The Life of a Showgirl, which dropped Oct. 3, 2025. That album dominated the Billboard 200 for 12 weeks straight at No. 1.

The song draws from the life of Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor. She starred in Cleopatra and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Christopher Wilding, son of the actress, offered praise last October.

"They are both the very embodiment of female empowerment," he said, according to Billboard. "The way [Swift] has deftly captured the similarities and parallel tracks in their careers and personal lives is delightful."

Two songs from The Life of a Showgirl climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. "The Fate of Ophelia" and "Opalite" both seized the top spot. Meanwhile, "Elizabeth Taylor" debuted at No. 3.

The 36-year-old singer has backed Record Store Day across multiple years. Her "Fortnight" single with Post Malone ranked among 2025's top sellers at the event. She put out Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on vinyl during the 2022 celebration, which placed the recording back onto Billboard's charts.

Swift became Record Store Day's first global ambassador in 2022 when the event hit its 15th anniversary. Bruno Mars takes the ambassador role for 2026.