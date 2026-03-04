Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Lilac
Get To Know Lilac:
Lilac is beautiful, smart, and adoptable! She is a medium-sized Shepherd mix.
This gorgeous pup is two years old and smart! She does want an active owner as she is not a boring girl!
Lilac is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
