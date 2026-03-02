Harry Styles Recalls Laughing at Grandmother’s Funeral, Announces March Album Release

Harry Styles laughed at his grandmother's funeral. The Beatles' "The Long and Winding Road" began playing during the ceremony, and he couldn't hold back.

"I remember being at my grandma's funeral, and as the belt started, it just went 'the long and winding road' (referring to The Beatles song), and it made me laugh," Styles said to The Hollywood Reporter. "It feels so inappropriate because of how abrupt it was."

Brittany Broski asked the 32-year-old what places deserve songs written about them during her Royal Court series on Wednesday. His answer? The crematorium. "I really like cremation songs," the former One Direction member confessed.

"And then I just started thinking about inappropriate cremation songs… And then I was off," he added. Dan Hartman's "Relight My Fire" popped into his head. So did The Trammps' "Disco Inferno" and Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire."

Styles appeared on the show to promote his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. The project drops on March 6.

"I had so much fun making this album," the "As It Was" artist told Broski. He described the title as a life mantra during a separate appearance on Hits Radio, explaining how he tries to live.

"Loving and moving through your life with love and taking a break every now and then to have some fun, I think, is a really good way to approach your life," he said, according to People. "That's what I felt like I did the last couple years, and it led to positive changes in my life."

He will launch his Together, Together multi-city residency tour in May. Amsterdam kicks things off before the run hits London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne, and Sydney across 50 shows.