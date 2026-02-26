Sabrina Carpenter Posts Red Cut-Out Mini Dress Photo as Muppet Show Anticipation Grows

ContestsEvents
Briana Kelley
Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter dropped photos in a red cut-out mini dress while fans wait for The Muppet Show. Her Team Sabrina account shared the shots with a caption: "never met a mirror she didn't like."

The post featured a mirror selfie. Carpenter sat in the red dress paired with fishnet stockings and a bra-like top, snapping the picture using a vintage camera.

She uploaded these images as chatter about The Muppet Show intensified online.

Fans flooded the comments with heart, kiss, and flame emojis. One user wrote, "Blessing my timline just when I need y'all the most" while another asked, "Why the hell is she so cute."

The dress had shimmering material that grabbed eyes across platforms. Stockings completed the outfit.

People on social media cheered the look as online energy climbed. Comments poured in from followers who track her style and songs.

The vintage camera caught attention in the mirror selfie. Fans picked up on this choice right away, which gave the post a certain feel.

Team Sabrina manages Carpenter's social media and posted this fashion moment. The account shares updates on appearances, shows, and what she wears.

Carpenter has drawn fans through her music and what she puts on. Her track "Espresso" got praise from listeners and critics alike.

Information about The Muppet Show project stays scarce as excitement builds. No one from her team has explained how the fashion post connects to the show buzz.

