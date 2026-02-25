Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Christian
Get To Know Christian: Christian is six months old and super cute! This buddy is really having a hard time. He gets super lonely, his eyes are red from stress….
Christian is six months old and super cute! This buddy is really having a hard time. He gets super lonely, his eyes are red from stress. He needs a home, a place where he can love and be loved.
Christian is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
