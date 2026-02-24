Twenty One Pilots Debut Three Songs at Innings Festival Performance in Tempe

Twenty One Pilots headlined Innings Festival on Feb. 21. Three tracks made their debut at Tempe Beach Park: "Center Mass," "One Way," and "Drag Path." The duo ripped through 20 tracks while fans packed tight around the Home Plate Stage.

Tyler Joseph sang "Ride" from atop a viewing stand. He danced along the edge with no safety line before pulling a young fan onstage to sing the chorus with him. The setlist pulled seven tracks from Breach, which hit No. 1 on Billboard charts in mid-September. Joseph launched his entrance by leaping off an upright piano. He balanced on a platform during "The Contract."

"We're gonna give you everything we have tonight, all right?" Joseph told the crowd during "Center Mass," according to AZCentral. The show included "Jumpsuit" as part of a medley with "City Walls" from Breach as flames swallowed the back of the stage. The set closed with "Stressed Out," followed by "Trees."