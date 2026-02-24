ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Twenty One Pilots Debut Three Songs at Innings Festival Performance in Tempe

Twenty One Pilots headlined Innings Festival on Feb. 21. Three tracks made their debut at Tempe Beach Park: “Center Mass,” “One Way,” and “Drag Path.” The duo ripped through 20…

Laura Adkins
One Pilots singer Tyler Joseph preforms during the first intermission of 2025 NHL Stadium Series against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.
Jason Mowry / Stringer via Getty Images

Twenty One Pilots headlined Innings Festival on Feb. 21. Three tracks made their debut at Tempe Beach Park: "Center Mass," "One Way," and "Drag Path." The duo ripped through 20 tracks while fans packed tight around the Home Plate Stage.

Tyler Joseph sang "Ride" from atop a viewing stand. He danced along the edge with no safety line before pulling a young fan onstage to sing the chorus with him. The setlist pulled seven tracks from Breach, which hit No. 1 on Billboard charts in mid-September. Joseph launched his entrance by leaping off an upright piano. He balanced on a platform during "The Contract."

"We're gonna give you everything we have tonight, all right?" Joseph told the crowd during "Center Mass," according to AZCentral. The show included "Jumpsuit" as part of a medley with "City Walls" from Breach as flames swallowed the back of the stage. The set closed with "Stressed Out," followed by "Trees."

The day also featured sets by Cage the Elephant, Dashboard Confessional, Silversun Pickups, and Lord Huron. Fans wore t-shirts and costumes representing different albums from the band. Their performances began with arena shows in Phoenix a decade ago in support of Blurryface.

Twenty One PilotsTyler Joseph
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ballot is out, and it’s the usual mix of overdue legends, left-field swings and a few names that’ll light up the group chats.
MusicRock and Roll Hall of Fame Unveils 2026 NomineesAnne Erickson
Ed Sheeran performs onstage in Tampa, Florida
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: February 25Dawn Palmer-Quaife
A split image of Kygo and Gryffin
MusicKygo and Gryffin Release ‘Save My Love’ With Khalid Four Years After First CollaborationJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect