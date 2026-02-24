Jennifer Lopez and David Guetta Announce New Single ‘Save Me Tonight’ Set for March 6 Release

Jennifer Lopez and David Guetta dropped news Thursday about their upcoming single "Save Me Tonight." It hits streaming platforms on Mar. 6. The stars shared a teaser video on social media featuring Lopez onstage throughout the past year and Guetta working his mixer.

Lopez first sang the track during her 2025 tour. Clips from a concert in Warsaw, Poland, spread across social media. The teaser suggests a club-ready anthem for late-night dance floors.

These two have teamed up before for "Fresh Out the Oven" back in 2009, as well as hits like "On the Floor" and "Dance Again." Guetta has worked with Sia, DJ Black Coffee, Justin Bieber, Master KG, AKON, and Snoop Dogg over the years.

This track arrives after Lopez released This Is Me... Now in 2024 — her ninth studio album. That project connected back to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then and came with a visual film.

Sources told Page Six that the artist "wants to wash away the stink of This Is Me... Now" with a new project. As for the new album's vibes, the source says, "They have reached out to songwriters. She wants a big dance hit. Her priority [career-wise] is music. There is no point of her going into it unless it's big, and critics say it's the old Lopez. She needs a big banger. She wants to get hits and put out a new album."

Lopez also released "Birthday," a track she dropped on her 56th birthday last July 24. At a private party last year, she sang "Save Me Tonight" plus five other unreleased songs.