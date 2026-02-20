This Day in Top 40 History: February 20

Feb. 20 is a significant day in Top 40 history. We saw the birth of pop star Rihanna, the kick-off of Katy Perry's 124-show tour, and the beginning of Cher's divorce from her then-husband Sonny Bono. Big stars like Bruno Mars went on tour on this day, and Whitney Houston held No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The following milestones and hits emerged on Feb. 20:

George Harrison issued his eighth self-titled LP in the U.S. Although this record didn't enter the Billboard 200, it reached No. 14 on the Top LPs & Tape chart. In addition, it delivered a Top 20 hit on the Hot 100, “Blown Away.” 1988: Superstar Rihanna was born on Feb. 20 in Saint Michael, Barbados. She has had 34 GRAMMY nominations, nine wins, and over 100 million Recording Industry Association of America gold and platinum certifications.

Cultural Milestones

The following producers and artists influenced Top 40 culture:

1967: Kurt Cobain was born in Aberdeen, Washington. He was best known as the frontman of Nivarna, one of the bands credited with helping popularize grunge. Before his tragic death at 27 in 1994, Cobain helped place songs such as “You Know You're Right” and “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in the Top 10 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart. The latter, which reached the summit of the Hot 100, is arguably Nirvana's biggest hit.

Billboard began using YouTube views of music singles to help determine Billboard Hot 100 hits, illustrating the influence of YouTube viewing on the music culture. 2022: Multi-Grammy winner Billie Eilish performed at a sold-out show at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Eilish has made waves in the music industry since age 14. At the 2024 Grammys ceremony, she won Song of the Year for "What Was I Made For?"

Notable Recordings and Performances

Songs and performances that occurred on Feb. 20 include:

While on their Winter European Tour 2020, Five Finger Death Punch played their first concert in Hungary at the Papp László Sportaréna in Budapest. This was a pretty huge deal for their guitarist, Zoltán Báthory, as he'd always wanted to perform in his home country. The band, which has placed over 15 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, sang songs such as “Trouble” and “Never Enough.” 2023: The Backstreet Boys performed at SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, for their DNA World Tour. The Backstreet Boys' hits included "I Want It That Way" and "Quit Playing Games."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Weddings, divorces, and illness created changes and challenges in the music industry.

A fire broke out at The Station nightclub in Rhode Island during a Great White concert, killing 100 people, including Ty Longley, the band's guitarist, and injuring over 200 others. The “Once Bitten Twice Shy” hitmakers' tour manager, Daniel Biechele, who unleashed the pyrotechnics that sparked the fire, and the venue's owners, Jeffrey and Michael Derderian, were charged with different crimes, so they got varying sentences. 2017: Teen heartthrob and musician David Cassidy from the Partridge Family TV show announced he had dementia. Because of his diagnosis and failing health, Cassidy stopped touring and performing as a musician.