Ava Max Confirms Atlantic Records Exit, Previews New Single After Turbulent Album Cycle

Ava Max is ushering in a new chapter. On Feb. 13, the pop star teased a new single reportedly titled “Kill It Queen” with a cryptic Instagram post captioned “So It Begins,” signaling a fresh musical direction following the turbulent rollout of her 2025 album Don't Click Play.

The teaser features Ava wearing all white with ruffles and contrast leather, giving off a Royal vibe but also an Alternative one. The visuals are very shiny and suggest a dance-pop maximalist route, similar to her success with “Sweet but Psycho.” The follow-up Instagram post, with reference to “God Save the Queen,” indicates that the overall theme is right in line with the bold, empowering spirit of the new era.

The moves come after Don't Click Play faced promotional challenges, including minimal marketing support and a postponed tour. The album did not do well commercially and did not chart in the USA or the UK, highlighting issues with the release and sales performance.

Speculation about tension at Atlantic Records has been growing as of late, after fans noticed that Ava has unfollowed the label's Instagram account. No official statement was released, but social media activity has sparked much fan speculation about a potential split or a move to work independently.

Ava has now confirmed she has left Atlantic Records and entered a new artistic partnership to launch this next phase. She previously described herself during the Don't Click Play cycle as “the biggest mismanaged pop star ever,” reflecting frustration with the era's execution.

“In retrospect, I'm better off now because it taught me to stand up for what I believe in and not be afraid to speak up about what's important to me. I had to change a few things around and do what's best for the music I want to make. As hard as that was, and even though change can be scary, I've found a new love and passion for it all — similar to how I felt when I first started singing at 7 years old,” Ava wrote.