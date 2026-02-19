Alexander Skarsgård Takes Lead Role in Charli XCX Mockumentary ‘The Moment’

Alexander Skarsgård has been cast as Johannes Godwin, the morally dubious director at the center of The Moment, a hyper-pop mockumentary starring Charli XCX. The film is set for a UK cinema release today.

Johannes Godwin is visually depicted as an ever-manipulative force of creativity with very real implications for Charli's person and, also, her creative director, Celeste. In this way, Skarsgård's role serves as the principal antagonist to Charli throughout the fictional Brat tour, heightening the overall tension in the satire of Charli's journey and interactions with fame, the musical arts, and the pressures of working in the music industry.

“Bringing Alex on was incredible. Johannes was pretty evil when he was on the page, but Alex managed to sort of really bring a new level of sinister to him, which was amazing,” said Zamiri, speaking with Rolling Stone UK.

Charli XCX and director Aidan Zamiri identified Skarsgård as their first choice and the first actor recruited after Charli joined the project.

“We knew we wanted him (Skarsgård),” said Charli. “We've been a fan of his work from, honestly, the Lady Gaga video (Paparazzi), the Zoolander days, but also The Northman and Infinity Pool."

“He's such a brilliant actor and his new film Pillion, I just think it's so brilliant and stunning,” she continued, before adding: “I think he's so diverse, and so when we got on Zoom and pitch to him our film, we were so excited when he responded. I just think he's so brilliant.”

“Alex was our first man who was actually in, the first actor apart from Charli who was signed on,” Zamiri revealed. “I feel really stoked we've got such a stellar, stacked cast,” he continued.