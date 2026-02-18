Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Gus
Get To Know Gus: Did you know that brindle dogs are the hardest to find homes for? Crazy, we know! Check out Gus! This dreamboat is as sweet as they…
Get To Know Gus:
Did you know that brindle dogs are the hardest to find homes for? Crazy, we know!
Check out Gus!
This dreamboat is as sweet as they come. He never has an accident, and he is quiet and smooshy! Gus is a big teddy bear - lovable and great with everyone!
Look no further, this is the best dog ever!
Gus is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
Please Share.