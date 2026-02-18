Backstreet Boys Eye 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Promise a ‘Pop Explosion’

With the massive success of their current residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, the Backstreet Boys are proving there's nothing out of reach, and are now vying to perform the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show.

AJ McLean shared with People, "I just started an online petition on behalf of the group for us to do halftime 2027. You better vote yes for us to do halftime, especially because it's gonna be in Los Angeles at SoFi next year. That's home for me and Kevin [Richardson], so that would be pretty awesome.”

Nick Carter chimed in, saying if they headlined the show, it would be a "pop explosion."

"We're bringing back Britney Spears, we're bringing back *NSYNC, we're bringing back 98 Degrees. We're headlining. We're bringing all of our pop friends back... We're part of a club of all those artists that you'd have to bring them back," he said.

The Backstreet Boys' last Super Bowl live entertainment involvement was in 2001 for Super Bowl XXXV. At the time, they'd been invited to join the halftime show alongside Britney Spears, *NSYNC, Aerosmith, Mary J. Blige, and Nelly, but ultimately decided to perform the national anthem instead, Nick Carter said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2021.

Their Super Bowl appearances don't end there, though. This year, the five-man group starred in a T-Mobile commercial, which aired during the game's live broadcast and featured a reworking of their hit song, "I Want it That Way."