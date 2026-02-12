This Day in Top 40 History: February 12

On this day in Top 40 history, Feb. 12, Motown received its first million-selling single, Adele received five GRAMMY awards, and rock stars faced interesting and confounding legal challenges. In addition, pop diva Rihanna performs at the Super Bowl halftime show, which became one of the most-watched halftime shows in the history of this major sporting event.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 12 saw major hits and albums released and plenty of awards, including:

Rush released their Moving Pictures, their eighth studio album. Peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, it would become their highest-charting record in the U.S. at the time. Additionally, the album spawned “Limelight” and “Tom Sawyer,” which cracked the Top 10 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. 1982: XTC released English Settlement, which reached No. 5 on the UK Albums chart and became their highest-charting record in the region. Besides, it produced a Top 10 hit on the UK Singles Chart, “Senses Working Overtime.”

Beyoncé becomes the first woman to have a No. 1 song and star in a No. 1 movie at the same time. "Check On It" and The Pink Panther movie gave her this milestone. She was the third person to achieve this, behind Prince and Eminem. 2017: Adele swept the 59th GRAMMY Awards, winning five trophies, including the top categories of Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Cultural Milestones

Some performers and artists took a stand against injustice, while other stars changed the perception of genre performances.

Mike Posner was born in Detroit, Michigan. After securing a record deal with J Records in 2009, he released his debut single "Cooler Than Me,” which stalled at No. 6 on the Hot 100. In 2015, he dropped his biggest hit as of this writing, “I Took A Pill In Ibiza.” The song cracked the Top Five on the Hot 100. 1997: Snoop Doggy Dogg and Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs tried to end the East Coast-West Coast rap rivalry that allegedly ended the life of Tupac Shakur. Despite their goal of stopping rap rivalry violence, in March of 1997, rapper The Notorious B.I.G was killed.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Popular songs and historic performances that were released or occurred on Feb. 12 include:

1977: “Heart of Glass” hitmakers Blondie and Tom Petty performed at the Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, California, for the fourth time in a row. This concert also featured The Ramones and The Heartbreakers.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From not paying taxes to breach of contract, musical stars have challenges.

