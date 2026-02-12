Taylor Swift’s Secret Music Video Shoot Brings Crowds Back to Croydon’s Whitgift Centre

Taylor Swift shot her “Opalite” music video at Croydon's Whitgift Centre, turning the outdated south London shopping mall into an elaborate 1990s-style set that has caught the attention of people from around the world. This was done in secret and only revealed after the video was released, resulting in an influx of visitors and a rekindled interest in this historically declining shopping area.

Constructed between the late 1960s and early 1970s, the Whitgift Centre has had many empty units and failed to realize its redevelopment potential. The well-crafted video of the Whitgift Centre highlighted the disparity between how the centre looks in real life and in the video. This has generated debate about how Croydon looks and its future role as a centre of regeneration, as well as its potential for other film-related roles across London.

Shop workers said the production brought an unexpected lift. “It was only our store that was used. It was mad,” Clark's shoe store manager, Jo, said. “We didn't know who it was at the time, though. It all looked mad. I think it was a real boost for Croydon. People have come to take pictures of the escalators.”

“Our windows were turned into the spray bottles. It was great. It looked like there was some soul and life in here.”

Fans, or Swifties, have since gathered at Whitgift to recreate scenes and take selfies, particularly around the escalators featured in the video. The escalator area has become a temporary pop culture landmark, with footfall reportedly rising in the days following the release.

Public reaction has ranged from surprise to nostalgia. “I thought [Swift's video] was made with AI,' 25-year-old Eve, who works as a nanny, added. "It's so weird. Why would she come to Croydon?”

“'Croydon used to be the place to be,' 23-year-old Laura, a manager at Costa, said. 'We used to come here every weekend. We saw online it was an "abandoned shopping centre".”