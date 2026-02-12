Charli XCX To Star in Takashi Miike Horror Film Starting Production in Japan Next Month

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
Charli XCX is set to star in a new untitled horror film directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike, with principal photography scheduled to begin in Japan next month. The project marks a continued expansion of the pop star's career into film, as she balances multiple acting roles and production ventures currently in development and release.

In the film, Charli XCX plays Katie, who encounters two old friends in Kyoto and becomes possessed by a violent spirit. She will co-star opposite Milly Alcock, alongside Norman Reedus, Kiko Mizuhara, and Show Kasamatsu. Ross Evans and Yumiko Aoyagi wrote the script.

Charli XCX will also produce the film through her Studio365 banner. The concept that inspired the project is rooted in the artist's original creative vision and reflects a greater investment in the project's overall creative process than simply acting. She recently confirmed her involvement on X (formerly Twitter), expressing enthusiasm about collaborating with Miike as both producer and actor, noting that discussions about working together date back to 2024.

“I'm really excited to work with Takashi Miike this year on this film that I'm going to produce, which is crazy to me to go to Japan and shoot with a horror auteur,” Charli recently told SmartLess. “I'm like, ‘This is insane!'”

The upcoming project is backed by well-known director Miike, whose history of cult-era horror and genre films demonstrates he has the genre credentials to breathe new life into the genre through his unique and provocative film style.

The project represents a broader creative phase for Charli XCX, emerging from her Brat era and recent screen appearances, including film cameos and a high-profile Super Bowl advertisement with Rachel Sennott. Her growing list of projects now includes The Moment, The Gallerist, and I Want Your Sex, as well as writing soundtracks for films like Wuthering Heights, suggesting a long-term commitment to filmmaking.

