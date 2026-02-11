Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Scooby
Get To Know Scooby: Valentine Needed! Scooby is a single male looking for love. His hobbies include hiking, bird watching, and studying the art of chasing squirrels. Scooby’s dream Valentine…
Scooby’s dream Valentine would share his desire to cuddle on the couch, look into each other's eyes, eat cheese snacks, and play the occasional game of fetch. Check out this adorable video, too!
Scooby is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
