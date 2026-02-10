Seattle singer and lifelong Seahawks fan Benson Boone stepped into an unexpected role during Super Bowl LX weekend, serving as a sideline photographer for the Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Boone announced the assignment in a video shared by the team, framing the moment as a personal milestone rooted in his hometown pride.

“Today I'll be shooting for the Seahawks,” Boone said in a video posted by the Seahawks on social media. “I'm from Seattle, this is a big game for me. So, let's go out and take a dub, alright? Love you guys.”

Boone, who is from Monroe, Washington, documented pregame Seahawks activity at Levi's Stadium ahead of the game. Wearing a green media bib, he roamed the field with a Sony camera and telephoto lens, capturing warmups and on-field moments. He introduced himself to players during pregame, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, and interacted with the team as part of the lead-up to kickoff.

The appearance placed Boone within a growing trend of celebrity on-field photographers, echoing earlier moments this season when Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Suni Lee photographed NFL games from the sideline. The Seattle Seahawks unveiled new on-field photographer Boone and tweeted several photos featuring Boone on the field to celebrate his joining the Seahawks family.

Boone described this as a significant moment in his life and said he looked forward to supporting Seattle's chances of winning, given his Washington roots and his Seahawks fandom. Crossover and connection occur between the domains of sports and entertainment, and these two areas showcase how music intersects with football culture's entertainment culture.

Other notable Seahawks fans were also present, including actor Chris Pratt, who has Washington ties and was slated to introduce the team during pregame ceremonies.