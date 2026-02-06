ContestsEvents
5 Seconds of Summer Adds Three North American Shows to 2026 World Tour

5 Seconds of Summer tacked on three dates for their Everyone’s a Star! World Tour across North America. Shows drop Aug. 3 at Darien Center, N.Y., then Aug. 16 hits…

Sheena Suhr
Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin and Calum Hood of Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer perform during an Album Launch &amp; Fan Event at Outernet on November 04, 2025 in London, England.
Jim Dyson via Getty Images

The Band Camino takes the stage first for North American gigs, which span from May 29 through Nov. 6. South Arcade, Master Peace and Haiden Henderson will perform during European and UK stops.

"WE'VE NEVER BEEN MORE UP. 43 SHOWS WITH @5SOS , COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU THIS SUMMER. TICKETS ON SALE NOW," wrote The Band Camino on X on Wednesday.

Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin started this group back in Sydney during 2011. This Australian act warmed up crowds for One Direction in 2013 when they hit the road with Take Me Home Tour.

Their hits climbed charts with "She Looks So Perfect" dropping in 2014 and "Youngblood" arriving four years later. Their sixth studio album, Everyone's a Star!, came out last November.

The tour launches March 26 in Belfast, United Kingdom. European cities on the schedule are Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, London, Manchester, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

North American stops feature Madison Square Garden in New York on June 13, TD Garden in Boston on June 5, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 11. Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., gets things started May 29 for the first North American performance.

You can check out the full list of tour dates and find tickets on the band's official website.

5 Seconds of Summer
Sheena SuhrWriter
