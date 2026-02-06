5 Seconds of Summer Adds Three North American Shows to 2026 World Tour

5 Seconds of Summer tacked on three dates for their Everyone's a Star! World Tour across North America. Shows drop Aug. 3 at Darien Center, N.Y., then Aug. 16 hits Birmingham, Ala., before wrapping Aug. 29 in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Band Camino takes the stage first for North American gigs, which span from May 29 through Nov. 6. South Arcade, Master Peace and Haiden Henderson will perform during European and UK stops.

"WE'VE NEVER BEEN MORE UP. 43 SHOWS WITH @5SOS , COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU THIS SUMMER. TICKETS ON SALE NOW," wrote The Band Camino on X on Wednesday.

Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin started this group back in Sydney during 2011. This Australian act warmed up crowds for One Direction in 2013 when they hit the road with Take Me Home Tour.

Their hits climbed charts with "She Looks So Perfect" dropping in 2014 and "Youngblood" arriving four years later. Their sixth studio album, Everyone's a Star!, came out last November.

The tour launches March 26 in Belfast, United Kingdom. European cities on the schedule are Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, London, Manchester, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

North American stops feature Madison Square Garden in New York on June 13, TD Garden in Boston on June 5, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 11. Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., gets things started May 29 for the first North American performance.