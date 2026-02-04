Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Blaine

ContestsEvents
Get To Know Blaine: Blaine is a two-year-old, 38 lbs, fluffy boy! He has been so scared in the shelter! A staff member took him home to foster this weekend….

Friends Of The Animal Shelter - Aiken (FOTAS)

Get To Know Blaine:

Blaine is a two-year-old, 38 lbs, fluffy boy! He has been so scared in the shelter! A staff member took him home to foster this weekend. He learned how much fun toys are, he got along with all the dogs and cats, and he is ready for a home of his own.

Blaine is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
