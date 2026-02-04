Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Blaine
Blaine is a two-year-old, 38 lbs, fluffy boy! He has been so scared in the shelter! A staff member took him home to foster this weekend. He learned how much fun toys are, he got along with all the dogs and cats, and he is ready for a home of his own.
Blaine is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
