ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

J Balvin Reacts to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance at GRAMMYs 2026 Red Carpet

Janine Rubenstein and Patrick Gomez from PEOPLE caught up with J Balvin as he arrived at the 2026 awards ceremony, where conversations turned toward the halftime show that has everyone talking….

Sheena Suhr
A split image of J Balvin on the left and Bad Bunny on the right.
Jon Kopaloff/Stringer via Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Janine Rubenstein and Patrick Gomez from PEOPLE caught up with J Balvin as he arrived at the 2026 awards ceremony, where conversations turned toward the halftime show that has everyone talking.

Bad Bunny was announced as the headliner, making a historic moment for Latin music on one of the biggest stages in entertainment, and fans around the world are counting down the days.

The Colombian artist has been a force in Latin music for years, racking up hits that have topped charts across continents and won over millions of listeners.

“We deserve to be in those spaces, you know, as I was saying, we've got to keep showing up until they call us like that,” Balvin says. “You know, four years ago, me and Bad Bunny with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira...”

Latin artists have gotten more recognition at major American music events in recent years, with the genre seeing explosive growth in streaming numbers and radio play that rivals any other style.

The awards ceremony brought together artists from many different styles of music, with nominees competing in categories ranging from pop to country to Latin music.

Bad BunnyJ Balvin
Sheena SuhrWriter
Related Stories
Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: February 4Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Charli xcx attends Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC Presents World Premiere of "Wuthering Heights" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 28, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
MusicCharli XCX Says She Does Not Want ChildrenSheena Suhr
Miley Cyrus attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
MusicMiley Cyrus Scores First No. 1 on Country Digital Song Sales ChartJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect