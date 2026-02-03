J Balvin Reacts to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance at GRAMMYs 2026 Red Carpet

Janine Rubenstein and Patrick Gomez from PEOPLE caught up with J Balvin as he arrived at the 2026 awards ceremony, where conversations turned toward the halftime show that has everyone talking.

Bad Bunny was announced as the headliner, making a historic moment for Latin music on one of the biggest stages in entertainment, and fans around the world are counting down the days.

The Colombian artist has been a force in Latin music for years, racking up hits that have topped charts across continents and won over millions of listeners.

“We deserve to be in those spaces, you know, as I was saying, we've got to keep showing up until they call us like that,” Balvin says. “You know, four years ago, me and Bad Bunny with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira...”

Latin artists have gotten more recognition at major American music events in recent years, with the genre seeing explosive growth in streaming numbers and radio play that rivals any other style.