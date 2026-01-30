Harry Styles’ 2026 Comeback Tour Breaks Records, Sparks Memes About Benson Boone

Harry Styles dropped news about his fourth studio album and 2026 tour, after four years away from music. The ex-One Direction star will release Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally on March 6, and kick off his Together, Together tour on May 16. The announcement shattered presale registration records, with over 11.5 million fans signing up for access to his Madison Square Garden shows.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, those 11.5 million presale registrations set a new high for the New York market. The Garden seats 19,500 people, which means just 5 percent of those who registered might actually score a ticket.

The 31-year-old will visit seven cities on his tour. His residency features 30 nights at MSG and 12 dates at Wembley Stadium in London.

Social media exploded with memes targeting Benson Boone after the announcement went live, joking that the 23-year-old's moment had passed now that Styles was returning. Fans have previously drawn comparisons between the two artists because of their similar sound and stage presence.

"I think it is so funny," Benson Boone told Billboard. "Honestly, watching people's memes, I think people on the internet are so funny."