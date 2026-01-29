Harry Styles Films ‘Aperture’ Music Video at Downtown LA Hotel

Harry Styles filmed his "Aperture" music video at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Downtown Los Angeles. Since dropping on Jan. 22, the video has pulled in 7.5 million views. Aube Perrie directed the video. Perrie has helmed other Styles videos including "Satellite" and "Music for a Sushi Restaurant." Ryan Heffington handled the dance moves.

The singer revealed his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally on Jan. 15. It drops March 6.

Fans cracked the filming spot through TikTok sleuthing. The two-bedroom Bunker Hill Suite appears to be where they shot the opening and closing scenes. That suite's booked through 2026, but you can snag the one-bedroom Redondo Suite in February for about $303 a night.

Styles tumbles down a spiral staircase in the video. He performs at the BonaVista Lounge on the 34th floor. Some mysterious person in sunglasses chases him around the building. The storyboard tips its hat to Dirty Dancing and features choreographed performances.

This same place showed up in Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" music video. The building has been in movies like Interstellar, True Lies, Zoolander, and Rain Man.