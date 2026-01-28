ContestsEvents
Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Madeline

Cody

Get To Know Madeline:

Madeline is still waiting for a home. She has waited for so, so long. This happy girl with the most beautiful smile appears to be house-trained and has never had an accident in the kennel. She loves car rides, and she loves to be with all people! Dogs not as much, she can be a little greedy with wanting the attention.

Doggie Day Out

FOTAS shared a thank you to Officer Kari Miller for taking Madeline on a fabulous Doggie Day Out! Officer Miller said:

“Madeline (aka Maddie Mae) had a big day out! She hosted a pet food giveaway where she sniffed each bag of treats for quality assurance. She met lots of friends, received tons of pets, and took some good naps. She didn’t mind being in the crate at all when needed. She helped the middle schoolers get across the street safely after school, she chased leaves in the wind, and went on many walks. She is a very sweet girl, she loves car rides, and really loves butt scratches. She sits politely for treats. She does not like soda machines because they are scary and make strange noises. She was also a little unsure of the dog in the mirror until she realized it was her reflection. She did great with adults and kiddos!”

Adopt Madeline

Madeline is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Please Share.

adoptable dogsDogswet nose wednesday
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
