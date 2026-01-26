ContestsEvents
This Is the Most Expensive Super Bowl Commercial Ever

Randi Moultrie

We're gearing up for Super Bowl LX with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. The game is crazy, but the commercials are even better. But that budget is no joke! We've gone over what it costs to get a 30-second slot, but many don't realize that's just the starting price.

For 2026, the cost of a 30-second slot is $8 million. Crazy when you look back at the first ever Super Bowl, which charged $37,500 for the same time slot. It's the most-watched television event of the year. So, getting your company an ad slot can mean big things for business. But, how much could it cost you?

It's the Olympics of advertising, and the cost is something businesses prepare for. From the best to the worst Super Bowl commercials, they all come with a pretty hefty price tag. But who paid the most? Good Housekeeping went into looking at the most expensive Super Bowl commercials ever! You won't believe how high some are willing to pay for their slot.

In 2022, prices skyrocketed to the highest they've ever been. Amazon Alexa launched their "Mind Reader" commercial at a big price tag. This became the most expensive Super Bowl spot, with 130 seconds costing them $26 million to run. The commercial starred Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost.

This commercial took the reins as the most expensive commercial ever to run at the Super Bowl. Will 2026 bring a new commercial champion? We'll be watching to see!

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
