CBS to Air Behind-the-Scenes Special on 68th GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 30

CBS will broadcast a one-hour program called Inside the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Friday, Jan. 30, two nights before the GRAMMY ceremony itself, according to Billboard. Viewers will get a peek behind the curtain at Music's Biggest Night. The program features sit-down talks with best new artist contenders sombr and Leon Thomas, plus appearances from Pharrell Williams, Reba McEntire, and Clipse.

Zane Lowe hosts. Music business experts will analyze the top categories and discuss stars like Billie Eilish and Bruno Mars.

Leon Thomas earned six GRAMMY nods this year, more than any other best new artist contender. Pharrell Williams and Clipse each landed four nominations, with three coming from their work on Let God Sort Em Out, which Williams produced.

Reba McEntire and sombr each received one nod. McEntire's nomination comes for best country duo/group performance on "Trailblazer," a collaboration with Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson. sombr competes for best new artist. At 20, he's the youngest contender in that category in four years.

The Recording Academy said Tuesday that all eight best new artist contenders will take the stage during the GRAMMY broadcast.

The 68th annual GRAMMY Awards go live on Sunday, Feb. 1, from 8-11:30 p.m. EST on CBS, with streaming on Paramount+. Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles hosts the ceremony.