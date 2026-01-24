This Day in Top 40 History: January 24

Jan. 24 has seen incredible chart achievements that showcase the diversity of Top 40 music. Here are some standout country music events on Jan. 24:

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

1958: "Jailhouse Rock" by Elvis Presley became his second #1 hit in Britain and the first single to enter the UK chart at #1.

Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album reached #1 on the US album chart. 2022: DJ Khaled earned 2x Platinum certification for "Grateful." The song achieved two million certified units sold.

Cultural Milestones

Many music industry milestones on Jan. 24 influenced music and entertainment:

1962: Brian Epstein signed a contract with The Beatles.

Disney announced its $7.4 billion acquisition of Pixar Animation Studios, uniting two powerhouses that shaped movie soundtracks. 2015: Blake Shelton hosted and performed on NBC's Saturday Night Live, delivering hits like "Neon Light".

1970: Dr. Moog unveiled the "Minimoog" synthesizer, one of the first portable synth keyboards, priced at $2,000.

Billboard announced it would include YouTube video streaming data in its Hot 100 chart formula, evolving how popular music is measured. 2024: Country music and country-adjacent pop experienced significant mainstream popularity, characterized by cross-genre collaborations and artist pivots.

Including streaming data in the Billboard Hot 100 marked a shift, giving viral hits like Psy's “Gangnam Style” global recognition. Similarly, incorporating digital downloads acknowledged the move from physical sales to digital consumption. Meanwhile, country music's mainstream surge, highlighted by Morgan Wallen's duet with Lil Durk on “Stand By Me,” showcased the growing appeal of genre-blending trends.