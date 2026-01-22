Zayn Malik Debuts Las Vegas Residency Merchandise With Hidden Signed Items at Park MGM

Zayn Malik dropped merchandise for his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM on Monday, Jan. 19. He concealed signed items throughout the store. Fans scrambled to locate them.

The ex-One Direction star revealed this scavenger hunt through social media. He shared a black-and-white snapshot depicting his hand as he autographed a hoodie.

"Appreciate & love you all!" he wrote in pink fonts, per GeoTV. "Hid some signed merch @ the store for you x big love."

The line showcases items crafted for his pink-themed, seven-night run at the venue. Malik reposted his fan page InZayn's announcement to his Instagram Stories with the caption: "Your Vegas essentials are now available at @ParkMGM."

Between Park MGM and Dolby Live, near the merchandise store, sits a listening booth for his fifth studio album, Z5. Visitors can stop by and sample tracks from the project before it drops. No official release date has been announced yet.

Malik personally autographed and stashed several pieces of merchandise within the retail location. Hoodies were among the buried treasures waiting for discovery.

The merchandise drop and listening booth act as promotional stunts ahead of the seven-night residency. Malik has teased the album through snippets and pink-themed visuals on social media in recent weeks.