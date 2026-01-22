ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Zayn Malik Debuts Las Vegas Residency Merchandise With Hidden Signed Items at Park MGM

Zayn Malik dropped merchandise for his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM on Monday, Jan. 19. He concealed signed items throughout the store. Fans scrambled to locate them. The ex-One…

Melissa Lianne
Zayn performs at O2 Academy Leeds on November 23, 2024 in Leeds, England.
Andrew Benge / Stringer via Getty Images

Zayn Malik dropped merchandise for his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM on Monday, Jan. 19. He concealed signed items throughout the store. Fans scrambled to locate them.

The ex-One Direction star revealed this scavenger hunt through social media. He shared a black-and-white snapshot depicting his hand as he autographed a hoodie.

"Appreciate & love you all!" he wrote in pink fonts, per GeoTV. "Hid some signed merch @ the store for you x big love."

The line showcases items crafted for his pink-themed, seven-night run at the venue. Malik reposted his fan page InZayn's announcement to his Instagram Stories with the caption: "Your Vegas essentials are now available at @ParkMGM."

Between Park MGM and Dolby Live, near the merchandise store, sits a listening booth for his fifth studio album, Z5. Visitors can stop by and sample tracks from the project before it drops. No official release date has been announced yet.

Malik personally autographed and stashed several pieces of merchandise within the retail location. Hoodies were among the buried treasures waiting for discovery. 

The merchandise drop and listening booth act as promotional stunts ahead of the seven-night residency. Malik has teased the album through snippets and pink-themed visuals on social media in recent weeks.

Fans flocked to the venue hoping to snag the signed items after the announcement sparked reactions across social media platforms like Reddit and X. The merchandise boasts a variety of items customized for the event series at the Las Vegas location.

One DirectionZayn Malik
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Jelly Roll attends the T.J. Martell Foundation NY Honors Gala 2025 at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 16, 2025 in New York City.
MusicJelly Roll Says Losing Weight Made Him a Better Dad and Changed His LifeKayla Morgan
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2021 ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: January 22Sheena Suhr
Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England.
MusicTaylor Swift Becomes Youngest Woman Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of FameKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect