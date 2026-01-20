Win Tickets To See The Twenty One Pilots Special in IMAX!

Experience the electrifying Twenty One Pilots concert film, More Than We Ever Imagined, in IMAX and cinemas worldwide February 26, with limited IMAX previews February 25. HD 98.3 has your chance to win a pair of tickets below!
Follow the band from their arrival in Mexico City to performing in front of 65,000 fans at Estadio GNP Seguros during The Clancy World Tour.
The film blends cinematic high-energy performance footage with intimate behind-the-scenes access with Tyler and Josh. For tickets and information visit www.TwentyOnePilots.film
Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
- Dates Of Contest: Tuesday, January 20 - Saturday, February 14, 2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from online entries
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: Monday, February 16, 2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once per day
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to an IMAX theater to see Twenty One Pilots concert film, More Than We Ever Imagined, in IMAX for February 25th.
- Prize Value: $30
- Who Is Providing The Prize: DSR Media
