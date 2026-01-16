Charli XCX Mockumentary ‘The Moment’ Set for February Release in UK and Ireland

A24 plans to launch The Moment across UK and Irish theaters on Feb. 20. Charli XCX stars as a make-believe version of herself getting ready for her first arena tour.

The mockumentary tracks the pop artist through the chaos of stardom and the weight of expectations. Director Aidan Zamiri crafted this project by blending authentic Brat tour clips with staged behind-the-scenes sequences.

Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgård, Rachel Sennott, Rosanna Arquette, Jamie Demetriou, Kate Berlant, and Hailey Benton Gates appear in the production. AG Cook, who contributed to the Brat album, composed the score.

Preview clips show the artist describing her 2024 Brat summer phenomenon as "a bit cringe." Executives press her to "keep this Brat thing going" in other moments. Kylie Jenner warns her: "The second people are getting sick of you, that's when you have to go even harder."

The official description reads: "A rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut." Charlotte Aitchison explained the concept on Instagram. She wrote it was "a movie about Brat and Charli and a tour but none of it happened but maybe some of it did."

The 33-year-old dropped Brat, her sixth studio album, in June 2024. It ignited a social media storm, and the "Brat summer" movement followed, but it left the artist feeling burnt out.

"I still love [Brat], don't get me wrong, but I was itching to move on and was simultaneously frustrated that I was so depleted that I couldn't," the singer said, per NME. "I'm currently feeling more inspired by film than I am by music. I'm enjoying acting, I'm enjoying writing. [...] Those things feel really enriching and instinctual to me at the moment."

She's tackled multiple acting gigs this year, starring in Pete Ohs' Erupcja, Julia Jackman's 100 Nights Of Hero, The Gallerist with Natalie Portman, and I Want Your Sex with Olivia Wilde.