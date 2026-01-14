Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Checkers

Get To Know Checkers:

Checkers is a handsome, athletic boy with a big smile and an even bigger heart. This happy guy loves to be on the move and would make a fantastic companion for someone who enjoys walks, outdoor adventures, or an active lifestyle.

Checkers is friendly, curious, and eager to be part of the action. He enjoys attention, takes in the world with bright, alert eyes, and is always ready to see what’s next. With his sleek coat and striking markings, he turns heads wherever he goes — but it’s his sweet personality that truly shines.

He would thrive in a home where he can get regular exercise, mental stimulation, and lots of love. After a fun day, Checkers is more than happy to relax and enjoy some well-earned downtime with his people.

If you’re looking for a loyal, fun-loving companion who’s ready to be your new best friend, Checkers might be the one for you!

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.