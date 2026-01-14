Here’s How You Can Get Tickets for the 2028 Olympics in L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 01: The LA28 Olympic mural by Artist Steven Harrington is displayed on the corner of Stanley street and Sunset Boulevard on September 01, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The mural is one of three LA28 logo murals revealed throughout Los Angeles to celebrate the upcoming Games of the XXXIV Olympiad. The 2028 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 21, 2028 to August 6, 2028. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

I know 2026 just started, but 2028 is on the way. We are excited to know that the 2028 Olympics will be in the U.S., happening in Los Angeles, California. Gearing up for one of the biggest sports events in a couple of years. The 2028 L.A. Olympics (LA28) will take place July 14, 2028 - July 30, 2028 in Southern California. After that, the 2028 Paralympic Games will take place in mid-August.

The Olympic Games will take place at the Memorial Coliseum. The dual opening ceremony will take place at the Coliseum and SoFi Stadium. But, although we have a couple of years until the Opening Ceremony, ticket registration has opened. Interested in going to the Olympics in 2028? Take a look at how you can get tickets.

How Can I Get Tickets for the 2028 Olympics?

You are able to register online to be able to put into a draw to buy tickets in advance for the Olympics. Registration does not require payment in order to get entered. The registration period for tickets will be January 14 - March 18. If selected, you will get a time slot to purchase tickets somewhere between March 31 and April 7. If you want the best chance to win, then you need to register early.