ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Here’s How You Can Get Tickets for the 2028 Olympics in L.A.

I know 2026 just started, but 2028 is on the way. We are excited to know that the 2028 Olympics will be in the U.S., happening in Los Angeles, California….

Randi Moultrie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 01: The LA28 Olympic mural by Artist Steven Harrington is displayed on the corner of Stanley street and Sunset Boulevard on September 01, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The mural is one of three LA28 logo murals revealed throughout Los Angeles to celebrate the upcoming Games of the XXXIV Olympiad. The 2028 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 21, 2028 to August 6, 2028. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

I know 2026 just started, but 2028 is on the way. We are excited to know that the 2028 Olympics will be in the U.S., happening in Los Angeles, California. Gearing up for one of the biggest sports events in a couple of years. The 2028 L.A. Olympics (LA28) will take place July 14, 2028 - July 30, 2028 in Southern California. After that, the 2028 Paralympic Games will take place in mid-August.

The Olympic Games will take place at the Memorial Coliseum. The dual opening ceremony will take place at the Coliseum and SoFi Stadium. But, although we have a couple of years until the Opening Ceremony, ticket registration has opened. Interested in going to the Olympics in 2028? Take a look at how you can get tickets.

How Can I Get Tickets for the 2028 Olympics?

You are able to register online to be able to put into a draw to buy tickets in advance for the Olympics. Registration does not require payment in order to get entered. The registration period for tickets will be January 14 - March 18. If selected, you will get a time slot to purchase tickets somewhere between March 31 and April 7. If you want the best chance to win, then you need to register early.

So, how much are tickets? Tickets for the 2028 L.A. Olympics will vary, but they do start at $28. Options range from premium seats, private suites, clubs, lounges, and packages. If chosen for the ticket drop, you can get up to 12 tickets. There will also be a local presale and general sale taking place at a later date.

OlympicsSports
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 15
What Cities Should You Visit for Valentine’s Day?
Human InterestWhat Cities Should You Visit for Valentine’s Day?Randi Moultrie
chick-fil-a augusta
Human InterestNew Chick-Fil-A Opening Thursday at I-20 and Jimmie Dyess ParkwayBrandon Plotnick
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect