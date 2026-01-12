This Day in Top 40 History: January 12
On Jan. 12, 1957, Elvis Presley stepped into Hollywood's Radio Recorders to record "All Shook Up." The hit dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks and became the King of Rock 'n' Roll's first No. 1 single in the U.K. On the same date in 2023, Presley's only child, Lisa Marie, passed away at age 54. Also married to Michael Jackson for a time, she was best known for her song "Lights Out," which reached No. 16 on the U.K. Singles chart.
Interested in learning more about this day? Here's an overview of other significant Top 40 history moments that went down on Jan. 12.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
The pool of timeless albums and hits launched on Jan. 12 includes the following:
- 1999: Britney Spears dropped her debut solo record, …Baby One More Time, which went straight to the top of the Billboard 200 chart and spawned a number of Top 40 singles on the Hot 100. The title track landed at No. 1, "(You Drive Me) Crazy" hit No. 10, and "Sometimes" reached No. 21.
- 2024: 21 Savage's american dream was released. After debuting atop the Billboard 200, it became his fourth No. 1 record on the chart, also delivering several successful singles. These include "redrum" and "née-nah," which cracked the Top 10 on the Hot 100.
- 2024: D-Block Europe unveiled their third studio album, Rolling Stone, which became the duo's first No. 1 album when it landed atop the U.K. Albums chart. Some of its singles were also well received, such as "Eagle," which reached No. 19 on the U.K. Singles chart.
- 2024: Ariana Grande released "yes, and?" It was the lead single from her No. 1 album, eternal sunshine. Like the record, "yes, and?" achieved impressive chart performance, peaking at No. 1 and No. 2 on the Hot 100 and U.K. Singles chart, respectively.
Cultural Milestones
Here are some notable cultural milestones from Jan. 12:
- 1992: Jerry Hall and Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger welcomed their second daughter and third child, Georgia May. Unfortunately, Hall and the "Just Another Night" singer would go their separate ways in 1999 when she filed for divorce. Still, they have maintained a close friendship and continue to co-parent their kids.
- 1993: Zayn Malik was born in Bradford, England. He shot to fame after auditioning for The X Factor in 2010. During that period, he joined One Direction, a boy band best known for Top 10 hits such as "Story of My Life" and "Live While We're Young." As a solo artist, Malik has dropped a few chart-toppers, including "Pillowtalk."
- 1998: The 13th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held at New York's Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Inductees included the Eagles, who had already placed five No. 1 hits on the Hot 100, and Fleetwood Mac, the band behind the hit "Albatross."
- 2013: On this date, an unidentified entrepreneur bought Freddie Mercury's 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow for approximately $97,000, around three times its estimated value.
Thanks to these events, many music enthusiasts can't forget Jan. 12 and its impact on Top 40 history.