This Day in Top 40 History: January 12

On Jan. 12, 1957, Elvis Presley stepped into Hollywood's Radio Recorders to record "All Shook Up." The hit dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks and became the King of Rock 'n' Roll's first No. 1 single in the U.K. On the same date in 2023, Presley's only child, Lisa Marie, passed away at age 54. Also married to Michael Jackson for a time, she was best known for her song "Lights Out," which reached No. 16 on the U.K. Singles chart.