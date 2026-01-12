Blue Ivy Carter Celebrates 14th Birthday, Name Origin Revealed by Grandmother

Blue Ivy Carter, oldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, turned 14 on Tuesday. Her grandmother Tina Knowles shared the origin of her name on Instagram, revealing a sweet story behind it.

"We were told that you were the size of a blueberry and that is where your name came from," Knowles wrote in a post featuring photos spanning every year of the teen's life. The family prayed together for her each day until she reached 12 weeks in her mother's belly.

Knowles praised her granddaughter's character despite her success. "Even with all of your accomplishments and success, you remain a very sweet, kind humble human being," she wrote.

The teen earned the GRAMMY Award for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl" at age nine, becoming the youngest person to receive an individual GRAMMY credit in history. Guinness World Records confirmed this achievement.

Her career started just days after her birth. Her cries appeared on Jay-Z's song "Glory" in 2012, making her the youngest person to ever appear on a Billboard chart.

She has collected awards from BET, the NAACP Image Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and Soul Train Music Awards — all from her work on "Brown Skin Girl."

The teen made her feature film debut in 2024 when she voiced Princess Kiara in Mufasa: The Lion King.

She joined her mother on stage during the 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour as a dancer, performing throughout three-hour shows for three months across 32 concerts. The tour became the highest-grossing country tour in history, earning over $400 million.