Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Shiloh

Aiken County Animal Shelter

Get To Know Shiloh:

Shiloh is one of the Aiken shelter's longest residents. She is past the puppy shenanigan stages. She is a snuggly girl who just wants to be loved.

Shiloh came to the shelter very skinny, with fur missing from neglect. Now she is shiny and wonderful!

Shiloh has been in foster homes and did well with other dogs. She even went to work with a local realtor for the day!

Shiloh is five years old and home ready! She is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Please help this sweet girl find her fur-ever home.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.