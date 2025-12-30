Olivia Dean Reaches No. 1 on Pop Airplay Chart With ‘Man I Need’

Olivia Dean shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart with "Man I Need." Her first time on the survey, the track leaped two spots to claim the top position on the chart dated Jan. 3, 2026.

The British singer-songwriter becomes the third new act to lead Pop Airplay in 2025, joining Lola Young and HUNTR/X. Young topped the chart with "Messy" back in May. HUNTR/X from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters ruled for three weeks with "Golden" starting in November. Republic promoted all three songs to radio, with "Man I Need" on Polydor/Island/Republic.

The track marks the fifth consecutive new Pop Airplay No. 1 worked by Republic. This extends the longest streak of leaders for a label in the chart's 33-year history. "Man I Need" comes after Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia," which ruled for five weeks starting in late November, along with "Golden," Justin Bieber's "Daisies," and Sabrina Carpenter's "Manchild."

"We started with the 6/8 groove," Olivia Dean told Billboard in October of crafting "Man I Need." "I had a crush at the time. I was like, 'Listen: Talk to me!' That initial joy when you first fancy somebody — I just wanted to channel that essence into a song."

"Every day, I'm being told a new stat," she said of her chart breakthrough. "It's a bit of a new world for me."

Dean also holds the No. 40 spot on Pop Airplay as "So Easy (To Fall in Love)" debuts. Both tracks come from her sophomore album, The Art of Loving, which rose to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 in November.

"Man I Need" has reached No. 4 on the all-genre, multimetric Billboard Hot 100, while "So Easy (To Fall in Love)" peaked at No. 18.

The British star opened dates on Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour this year, and her own The Art of Loving tour will kick off in July.