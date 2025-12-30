Biggest Celebrity Engagements in 2025

(LEFT) NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Lainey Wilson and Devlin “Duck” Hodges attend the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) — (RIGHT) ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

2025 was a year of fun, laughs, and so much love! If there's one thing we enjoy seeing, it's happy couples take their relationship to the next step. This year, so many of our favorite celebrities announced their engagements. From popular couples to surprise hard launches, it was the year of the proposals! But which engagement caught you off guard the most? Take a look at this list and see if you knew about all of these before today!

Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns

One of the most recent engagement surprises is Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns. Their engagement announcement took place on Christmas Day.

Camila Mendes & Rudy Mancuso

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso made it official and announced their engagement on October 25, 2025.

Finneas & Claudia

Finneas made it official and proposed on 9/22. The couple announced their engagement on September 25.

Normani & DK Metcalf

A surprise engagement between DK & Normani was announced on March 13.

Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma

The couple made their relationship even more official on February 18.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

One proposal that broke the internet for sure was Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Their engagement was announced on August 26.

Lainey Wilson & Delvin Hodges

Grab those flare jeans, because Lainey's getting married! Their engagement was announced on February 12.

Cristiano Renaldo & Georgina