Biggest Celebrity Engagements in 2025
2025 was a year of fun, laughs, and so much love! If there's one thing we enjoy seeing, it's happy couples take their relationship to the next step. This year, so many of our favorite celebrities announced their engagements. From popular couples to surprise hard launches, it was the year of the proposals! But which engagement caught you off guard the most? Take a look at this list and see if you knew about all of these before today!
Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns
One of the most recent engagement surprises is Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns. Their engagement announcement took place on Christmas Day.
Camila Mendes & Rudy Mancuso
Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso made it official and announced their engagement on October 25, 2025.
Finneas & Claudia
Finneas made it official and proposed on 9/22. The couple announced their engagement on September 25.
Normani & DK Metcalf
A surprise engagement between DK & Normani was announced on March 13.
Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma
The couple made their relationship even more official on February 18.
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
One proposal that broke the internet for sure was Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Their engagement was announced on August 26.
Lainey Wilson & Delvin Hodges
Grab those flare jeans, because Lainey's getting married! Their engagement was announced on February 12.
Cristiano Renaldo & Georgina
What a ROCK! Cristian popped the question and announced their engagement on August 11.