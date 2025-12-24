Gracie Abrams, Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner Release Anti-Gun Violence Track ‘Sold Out’

Gracie Abrams, Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, and Aaron Dessner of The National dropped a track on Dec. 22 to benefit Everytown, an organization working to prevent gun violence. You can find the song on Bandcamp for $5. All money goes to the cause.

They wrote "Sold Out" in 2024 after a school shooting.

"We made this song last year in the wake of a school shooting. We were reminded of it this week as our hearts were broken yet again," the three musicians shared in a statement, per Yahoo Entertainment. "It's a sad one to share during the holidays, but the world is hurting and we shouldn't look away. We are proud to support Everytown, an organization dedicated to ending gun violence in America."

The statement continued: "We are releasing this song to raise awareness of their mission of reducing gun violence. Please visit their website for more information on the unbelievable work they do."

The words speak about school shootings. "Hiding from a gun inside your high school / Just another Tuesday, normal, old news / Someone spilled their blood on Molly's white shoes / Someone called their mother from the bathroom," Abrams sings, according to Rolling Stone.

Another verse goes after lawmakers: "All the men in suit and ties / And their empty words / In their thoughts and prayers tonight / While the country burns / They collect a check in pride / And the system works / And we all stay terrified."

Dessner has produced both of Abrams' studio albums, 2023's Good Riddance and 2024's The Secret of Us. Vernon contributed vocals, guitar, and keyboard to several tracks on The Secret of Us, which marks the first official collaboration between the pop singer and the indie folk pioneer.