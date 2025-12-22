Ghanaian-American Artist MOLIY Wins Billboard Africa Hit Maker Award Following Viral Summer Success

Ghanaian-American artist MOLIY snagged the Hit Maker of the Year award at Billboard Africa for her track "Shake It To The Max (FLY) — Remix," which exploded across the internet earlier this year. It secured TikTok's Top 10 Global Songs of Summer.

MTV VMA nominations followed — Best Afrobeats and Song of the Summer. She broke barriers as the first Ghanaian artist to grace the BET Awards stage.

"It was amazing! I was nervous because it was my first physically awarded moment," said MOLIY, according to Glamour. "Giving a speech felt huge, but I was grateful and excited."

MOLIY joined forces with GRAMMY-winning South African popstar Tyla. Together they created "Body Go" — a single blending R&B, Pop, Amapiano, and Afrobeats into one infectious track.

Music grabbed MOLIY's heart in Ghana, though she hadn't yet pictured it as a profession. She cycled through different sounds: hip hop with Lil Wayne and Eminem, EDM, dancehall. Then 2018 arrived, and she began recording her own songs. Her debut EP dropped in 2020.

"I didn't really know what I was doing, but I followed my passion," said MOLIY per Glamour. "I'd write music with my sister and experiment with sounds, gradually learning what I loved and how to express it."

Growing up in Ghana meant limited access to industry insiders, so she used social media to help launch her upward. "Sagas of Money" became her first viral hit in 2022.

"Going viral is a learning process — it teaches you resilience, how to deal with attention, criticism, and love," she said.

The artist is planning a mixtape in 2026 that captures her present vibe. Expect high-energy beats, Caribbean sounds, hip hop, and a fresh take on Azonto music from Ghana.