This Day in Top 40 History: December 21

On Dec. 21, 1983, about three weeks before the launch of their 1984 LP, Van Halen released "Jump," the album's lead single. It held the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 for five weeks and cracked the Top 5 in countries such as Canada and Ireland, making it the band's biggest hit. The track also featured in ads and movies, including Dexter Fletcher's Eddie the Eagle.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

If you're looking to explore new music, these albums from Dec. 21 deserve your attention:

1993: Jodeci launched their 13-track sophomore album, Diary of a Mad Band, which — like their debut project, "Forever My Lady" — debuted at the top of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The record hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and "Cry for You" topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart and cracked the Top 20 on the Hot 100.

Jodeci launched their 13-track sophomore album, Diary of a Mad Band, which — like their debut project, "Forever My Lady" — debuted at the top of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The record hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and "Cry for You" topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart and cracked the Top 20 on the Hot 100. 1999: DMX released his third album, …And Then There Was X. After debuting atop the Billboard 200, it became his third No. 1 album, while "Party Up (Up in Here)" reached No. 27 on Billboard's Hot 100.

DMX released his third album, …And Then There Was X. After debuting atop the Billboard 200, it became his third No. 1 album, while "Party Up (Up in Here)" reached No. 27 on Billboard's Hot 100. 2009: Young Money Entertainment dropped its first compilation album, We Are Young Money, featuring Top 40 artists such as Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Tyga, and Drake. It peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart, and the "BedRock" single charted at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

Cultural Milestones

These are some of the notable Top 40 cultural moments that December 21 has hosted over the years:

1969: The Supremes performed their last performance with Diana Ross, singing their No. 1 hit "Someday We'll Be Together” on the Ed Sullivan Show. While Ross' exit saw The Supremes' popularity decline in the years that followed, it marked the beginning of her successful solo career.

The Supremes performed their last performance with Diana Ross, singing their No. 1 hit "Someday We'll Be Together” on the Ed Sullivan Show. While Ross' exit saw The Supremes' popularity decline in the years that followed, it marked the beginning of her successful solo career. 1970: Elvis Presley graced the White House, where he gifted President Richard Nixon with an engraved Colt .45 pistol. The latter was pretty impressed by Presley's gift, presenting the singer in turn with the BNDD badge that he badly wanted.

Elvis Presley graced the White House, where he gifted President Richard Nixon with an engraved Colt .45 pistol. The latter was pretty impressed by Presley's gift, presenting the singer in turn with the BNDD badge that he badly wanted. 2005: Elton John and David Furnish formalized their union in a civil ceremony in Windsor, as gay marriages were still not legal in England at the time. But when same-sex marriage was legalized in the country, the couple got married on the same day in 2014.