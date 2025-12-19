ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Ariana Grande to Host SNL Christmas Episode With Cher as Musical Guest

Ariana Grande will host Saturday Night Live on Dec. 20, with Cher serving as the guest performer. This marks her third time hosting the NBC program and her sixth appearance…

Melissa Lianne
A split image of Ariana Grande on the left and Cher on the right.
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic/Stringer via Getty Images

Ariana Grande will host Saturday Night Live on Dec. 20, with Cher serving as the guest performer. This marks her third time hosting the NBC program and her sixth appearance on the show. Cher will perform for just her second time as a guest since 1987.

"Can't wait to come home this week," Grande wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from her October 2024 hosting appearance. The post included images with cast member Bowen Yang, who also stars in Wicked.

Per NBC, the 32-year-old performer first appeared on the show in Sept. 2014. She pulled double duty as host and performer in March 2016, returned as a guest in March 2024, and hosted in Oct. 2024. Her October episode featured sketches including "Domingo," "My Best Friend's House," and "Castrati." She showed off impersonation skills of Jennifer Lawrence, Celine Dion, and other celebrities during past appearances.

Grande stars as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, which opened Nov. 20 and has made nearly $500 million at the box office. The film debuted with $150 million in North America and $226 million worldwide, making it the largest opening for a Broadway adaptation.

The movie ranks as the third-biggest musical debut in history behind The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast, according to International Business Times. Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo made award show history on Nov. 8 as the first two actors from the same film to be consecutively nominated for Golden Globes.

NBC released a promo video on Wednesday showing Grande bundling up in layers to view the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree with cast member Ashley Padilla. The two end up sneaking into Michaels' office for a view when access to the tree gets cut off.

The Christmas episode airs Dec. 20 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Ariana GrandeCher
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
My Chemical Romance pose at a press party of announce the 2011 Honda Civic Tour
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: December 20Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Khalid performs at The Greek Theatre on May 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicKhalid Announces 25-Stop North American Tour Starting May 2026Melissa Lianne
Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicDiddy Accuser’s Lawyer Faces Fine Over AI Use in Court DocumentsKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect